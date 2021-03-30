

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Systweak Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Systweak Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Systweak Software Updates Duplicate Cleaner for iPhoto - Adds RAW and ProRAW Image Support

Get rid of duplicate RAW and ProRAW image formats.

Jaipur, India, March 30, 2021 --(



With these updates users can now also detect any duplicate RAW and ProRAW images in their iPhoto library, and delete them to clear space and declutter their collection.



“Without adding new features and being competitive it's extremely difficult to maintain product quality. With the new file format support added to the app, now users will be able to delete the latest RAW image file formats, and this will also enhance app usability. We hope our users like the updates,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“If you search the market you can find numerous duplicate cleaning tools, but only a few are able to keep up with the changing trends. Our users and their support constantly motivate us to bring something new. Now, with the new features added, deleting duplicate images with the RAW format will be easy,” added Mr. L.K. Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



To know more about Duplicate Cleaner for iPhoto, please visit:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-cleaner-for-iphoto/id586862299



About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Known for its optimization and utility apps for all popular platforms, Systweak Software has updated their app Duplicate Cleaner for. With this new update, the app can now find and remove duplicate images with ProRAW and RAW format. Alongside this updates some bugs reported in the multilingual version of the duplicate cleaning utility have also now been fixed.With these updates users can now also detect any duplicate RAW and ProRAW images in their iPhoto library, and delete them to clear space and declutter their collection.“Without adding new features and being competitive it's extremely difficult to maintain product quality. With the new file format support added to the app, now users will be able to delete the latest RAW image file formats, and this will also enhance app usability. We hope our users like the updates,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.“If you search the market you can find numerous duplicate cleaning tools, but only a few are able to keep up with the changing trends. Our users and their support constantly motivate us to bring something new. Now, with the new features added, deleting duplicate images with the RAW format will be easy,” added Mr. L.K. Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.To know more about Duplicate Cleaner for iPhoto, please visit:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-cleaner-for-iphoto/id586862299About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



Click here to view the company profile of Systweak Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systweak Software