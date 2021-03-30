

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Systweak Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Systweak Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Systweak Software Adds Important Feature to “Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro”

Now clean duplicate images with RAW and ProRAW formats.

Jaipur, India, March 30, 2021 --(



As a part of the new update, the utility now supports RAW, & ProRAW image file formats, highly compatible with the latest iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The app with updates is available to install on the App Store.



Mac users will now be able to find and remove ProRAW and RAW format duplicate images that will help recover storage space. Additionally, the company has also fixed a few bugs reported by the users faced in the multilingual version. These fixes enable Mac users to scan, detect duplicates and declutter their photo collection quickly.



“The Software industry being extremely sensitive to change, it is nearly impossible to maintain quality without frequent improvements. RAW format support was one of the most demanded features for our products and we certainly do not wish to ignore our users. We hope, these improvements and fixes only make our products more practical and inseparable to our users,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is not just some standard photo cleaning tool – it also works as a great space organizer. Using it, individuals can reclaim storage space and keep Mac perfectly optimized. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is safe to use, and it offers various features to customize the scan and clean unnecessary duplicate images,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



To know more about Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/id963642514?ls=1&mt=12



About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software, known for its quality apps & programs for Windows, Mac, Android & iOS, has recently announced a major update for its popular app Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro for Mac.As a part of the new update, the utility now supports RAW, & ProRAW image file formats, highly compatible with the latest iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The app with updates is available to install on the App Store.Mac users will now be able to find and remove ProRAW and RAW format duplicate images that will help recover storage space. Additionally, the company has also fixed a few bugs reported by the users faced in the multilingual version. These fixes enable Mac users to scan, detect duplicates and declutter their photo collection quickly.“The Software industry being extremely sensitive to change, it is nearly impossible to maintain quality without frequent improvements. RAW format support was one of the most demanded features for our products and we certainly do not wish to ignore our users. We hope, these improvements and fixes only make our products more practical and inseparable to our users,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.“Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is not just some standard photo cleaning tool – it also works as a great space organizer. Using it, individuals can reclaim storage space and keep Mac perfectly optimized. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is safe to use, and it offers various features to customize the scan and clean unnecessary duplicate images,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.To know more about Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/id963642514?ls=1&mt=12About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



Click here to view the company profile of Systweak Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systweak Software