Acnodes' 17.3" Full HD LCD Monitor Keyboard Drawer with 8 Port KVM Switch - MKD6117

Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Chino, CA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents MKD6117, a 1U high heavy-duty steel rackmount drawer with an LCD monitor designed for data centers and IT applications. The rack console is integrated with a 104-key keyboard with touchpad or trackball and an 8 port KVM switch. The 17.3-inch full HD LED backlight LCD panel supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 16.7 million colors, and a mean time between failure at 15,000 hours. The intricate graphical images will be detailed, of high quality, and long-lasting. The front panel comes with front on-screen (OSD) buttons providing users convenient access to the monitor. MKD6117 has an 8 x port for KVM switch and the option to increase to 16 port KVM switch, meaning the capability to greatly enhance work productivity. The KVM port accepts USB for the keyboard and mouse. The KVM switch uses advanced user-profiles and is configurable for on-screen display and hotkey combination. The result of the multilingual on-screen display menu is the primary language is not necessarily English. It provides security by having eight-character password protection. It comes with one local user console and a cascade port. For the local console, it has one VGA port with a resolution up to 1600 x 1200 and two USB ports for keyboards and mouse. The cascade port contains one in/out proprietary cascade KVM port that is extended up by 8 levels. The front panel control involves a power on/off switch and on-screen display, 1 bank number LED indicator, 8 or 16 KVM ports LED indicators, 10 KVM channel membrane buttons, and 1 bank membrane button. MKD6117 is built of heavy-duty steel and has an anti-shock vibration feature, offering durability and protection from any harsh operating environment. The compact dimension of 17.4 inches in width, 22.8 inch inches in diameter, and 1.73 inches in height permits the console drawer to fit into tight-fitting spaces.Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.Acnodes CorporationAcnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Contact Information Acnodes Corporation

