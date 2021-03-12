4K UHD LED Industrial Monitors Supporting 3840 X 2160 Resolution - APW40XX Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The APW40XX series are 4K UHD LED industrial monitors supporting 3840 x 2160 resolution. With displays four times the resolution of a Full HD display, these monitors achieve superior picture quality with exceptional image clarity and sharpness. Available in LCD sizes from 13.3-inches to 55-inches and supporting Display Port and HDMI video input, the 4K monitor series are ideal for a wide range of applications including broadcasting, command centers, kiosks and surveillance systems.

Chino, CA, March 12, 2021



The APW40XX series is available in screen sizes ranging from 13.3-inches to 55-inches and supports DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input along with the option for 3G/HD/SD-SDI input. The rear panel comes with a power on/off switch and an OSD membrane switch. The OSD allows users to adjust the monitor for brightness, contrast, phase & clock, color, H & V position, and auto-tune. Option is available for an MCS multi-display OSD menu controller. In addition, these 4K monitors provide a variety of embedded modules; HDMI Decoder, HDMI Receiver, HDMI Quad Display, and Portrait Mode, for video remote management and support of multiple screens over a network. For users requiring interactive applications, optional Resistive, Projected Capacitive, or Infrared type touch screens are available as well.



The panel housing of the monitors comes with a 6mm or 8mm aluminum front bezel with a short-depth metal rugged chassis. Option for an IP65 / NEMA4 rated front bezel is available for industries requiring additional protection. These industrial monitors provide panel or VESA mounts for easy mounting and installation and operate in temperatures from 0°C to 55°C, making them ideal for industrial applications and control room projects.



APW40XX 4K UHD Industrial Monitors:



APW4013: Panel mount monitor with a 13.3" 3840 x 2160 4K LED-backlit LCD monitor, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, panel or VESA mount, and an aluminum front bezel. Option for Resistive or Projected Capacitive type touch screen, SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW4015: Panel mount monitor with a 15.6 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Resistive or Projected Capacitive type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, and DC power supply.



APW4017: Panel mount monitor with a 17.3 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Resistive or Projected Capacitive type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, and DC power supply.



APW4023: Panel mount monitor comes with a 23 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED-LCD monitor, aluminum front bezel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, and panel / VESA mount. Option for touch screen, IP65 rated front bezel, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW4028: Panel mount monitor with a 28 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW4032: Panel mount monitor with a 31.5 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Infrared or Projected Capacitive type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW4043: Panel mount monitor with a 43 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Infrared 10-point type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW4055: Panel mount monitor with a 55 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED backlight LCD panel, DP 1.2 + HDMI 1.4 + HDMI 2.0 video input, aluminum front bezel, and panel or VESA mount. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Infrared 10-point type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Tony Han

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



