Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where Do I Go From Here?: A Student Guide to Kick Start Your Next Steps" by Chris Webster

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where Do I Go From Here?" – a student’s self-help career guide by Chris Webster.

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 30, 2021 --(

Are you ready to make your next steps and start your career planning? Are you excited or worried about the whole process and finding out what you have to do to get to where you want to be? Life can feel overwhelming when everyone is asking you about what you want to do in the future when you don’t know what is out there or are confused by the different choices and what you have to do to reach your goal.



This little book is your guide, written in a down to earth, concise way, to give you a helping hand and show you that with planning in place, this can be one of the most exciting times of your life. Advice includes how to reflect on your strengths, your options including university, apprenticeships or employment, the application process and creating your stand out a CV and personal statement, and with a little on finances, looking after your money and budgeting, this is an essential read to help you make an informed choice and feel confident that you are prepared and well on your way to that ultimate goal.



Where Do I Go From Here? is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 248 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800941298

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.97 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08XZF73BW

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WDIG

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About Chris Webster

Chris is a mum to two grown-up sons, who she is very proud of, as she is of her English Italian heritage.



With over 19 years’ experience working with post 16 students as a teacher, skills and next steps guidance tutor and now running her own company, Next Steps Support and Consultancy Ltd., Chris is passionate about supporting and motivating young people to achieve their goals and full potential, regardless of background.



Email: chris@nextstepssupport.co.uk

Web: https://nextstepssupport.co.uk/



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:



Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK



Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



