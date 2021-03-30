Press Releases Harris Hotel Tuban Bali Press Release

Celebrate Ramadan with Harris Hotel Tuban and the joy that comes with it.

Harris Hotel Tuban is strategically located in Kuta with 5 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport and less than 10 minutes to Jerman Beach, Shopping Mall & others attraction om Kuta. Harris Hotel Tuban has total 147 rooms, 80 Harris rooms, 6 Suite rooms, 60 Harris Unique rooms, 3 exclusive meeting rooms and 1 Multifunction room with 120 person capacity. Each room is equipped with WiFi connection, hot and cold water, mineral water, full amenities, hair dryer, Tea & Coffee maker, mini bar and 36 inch TV with International channels. Featuring Harris Café, Juice Bar, Grab & Go, Harris Boutique, Business Center, Spa & Reflexology & Swimming Pool. Bali, Indonesia, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As Ramadhan approaches, feel the enchanting ambiance and enjoy the festivities season with family and friends, over delicious suhoor & iftar dishes package by Harris Hotel Tuban's chef recommendations.This time of the year, Harris Hotel Tuban offers The Joy of Ramadan Package to share the bliss of the holy month with family, colleagues or business partners. This special promotions start from IDR 499.000 for 1 night stay at Harris Room with benefit of suhoor for 2 person and free iftar snack during breakfasting at Harris Café. Get special promotions of direct discount for members of MTP (My TAUZIA Previlege).“There are so many reasons to celebrate togetherness with the loved ones. Celebrate with us and enjoy your holiday moments. May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in,” said Elrawati, Director of Sales and Marketing.Strategically located in Kuta next to Ngurah Rai International Airport within only 5 minutes away using their free 24-hour airport shuttle. For reservations and more details please contact their WhatApp number +62858 0000 3331 directly.About Harris Hotel Tuban:Harris Hotel Tuban is strategically located in Kuta with 5 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport and less than 10 minutes to Jerman Beach, Shopping Mall & others attraction om Kuta. Harris Hotel Tuban has total 147 rooms, 80 Harris rooms, 6 Suite rooms, 60 Harris Unique rooms, 3 exclusive meeting rooms and 1 Multifunction room with 120 person capacity. Each room is equipped with WiFi connection, hot and cold water, mineral water, full amenities, hair dryer, Tea & Coffee maker, mini bar and 36 inch TV with International channels. Featuring Harris Café, Juice Bar, Grab & Go, Harris Boutique, Business Center, Spa & Reflexology & Swimming Pool. Contact Information Harris Hotel Tuban Bali

Nidya Gustianingsih

+62817818881



www.harrishotels.com/en-US/Tuban-Bali



