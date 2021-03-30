Press Releases California Coast Credit Union Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from California Coast Credit Union: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cal Coast Credit Union Voted Business of the Year in Financial Services Industry

California Coast Credit Union named 2020 Business of the Year in the financial industry by the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce.





Members of the Chamber as well as the general public were able to vote in a number of categories to recognize the businesses across multiple industries that have made a positive impact in San Diego’s County’s eastern region.



“It’s an honor to be recognized, especially in a year where businesses and families faced so much adversity,” said Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane. “We partnered with the Chamber and a number of community groups during these challenging times to help support local small businesses, and we will continue those efforts. We’d also like to recognize the Cal Coast staff, especially our team at the branches, who have continued to serve in their position as essential workers. Their hard work and dedication is what makes this community so strong and resilient.”



About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit San Diego, CA, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- California Coast Credit Union has been named 2020 Business of the Year in the financial services industry. The award was announced at the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Honors Award gala on Saturday.Members of the Chamber as well as the general public were able to vote in a number of categories to recognize the businesses across multiple industries that have made a positive impact in San Diego’s County’s eastern region.“It’s an honor to be recognized, especially in a year where businesses and families faced so much adversity,” said Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane. “We partnered with the Chamber and a number of community groups during these challenging times to help support local small businesses, and we will continue those efforts. We’d also like to recognize the Cal Coast staff, especially our team at the branches, who have continued to serve in their position as essential workers. Their hard work and dedication is what makes this community so strong and resilient.”About California Coast Credit UnionEstablished by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600. Contact Information California Coast Credit Union

Robert Scheid

858-635-132



www.calcoastcu.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from California Coast Credit Union