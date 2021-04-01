Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JaJuMa GmbH Press Release

Receive press releases from JaJuMa GmbH: By Email RSS Feeds: AVIF Images for Magento 2 with JaJuMa Ultimate Image Optimizer

Magento 2 is the first CMS / Cart software to receive AVIF image support with local and automatic conversion. AVIF optimized images are delivered to store visitors 100% Browser compatible with WebP optimized or original images as a fallback. Additionally, the extension allows to optionally use lazy loading as well as high-resolution/retina images.

Stuttgart, Germany, April 01, 2021 --(



JaJuMa GmbH is a Magento and E-Commerce Agency focusing on solutions around Magento, from Multi-Vendor Marketplaces, Online Stores, Extensions to PIM Systems and more. JaJuMa Ultimate Image Optimizer Extension has been built based on the popular WebP Optimized Images extension and aims at providing an all-in-one image optimization solution for Magento 2.



About AVIF Optimized Images



The AVIF image format is a new image format based on the AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) codec, which is developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia). The AOMedia consortium develops open, royalty-free technology for multimedia delivery and is backed by numerous well-known representatives of the technology industry such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, and Amazon.



Compared to WebP (and JPG/PNG), AVIF enables significantly smaller file sizes and thus faster page load times with the same quality.



AVIF Optimized Images For Magento 2



With the latest release of the Ultimate Image Optimizer (https://www.jajuma.de/en/jajuma-develop/extensions/ultimate-image-optimizer-extension-for-magento-2) extension, JaJuMa GmbH provides the first solution for adding locally/on-premise converted AVIF images to Magento 2 stores. The extension supports two different conversion tools for automatically converting original images to AVIF files via cron job or command-line interface. With configurable quality/compression level and a build-in conversion test tool, it is ensured that the best balance between image size and image quality can be achieved. The extension is 100% browser and full-page cache compatible.



All-In-One Image Optimization For Performance And Quality



AVIF image support was added on top of numerous other image optimization features provided by the Ultimate Image Optimizer extension.



Besides WebP images, which are used as the primary fallback option for Browsers that do not support the new AVIF images yet, the extension also allows adding high-resolution/Retina image versions for product images. Additionally, images can be also lazy-loaded by native or JavaScript lazy loading.



By combining all these technologies and optimizations in only one extension, Magento 2 store owners get an all-in-one image optimization solution and their customers benefit from optimized page load times and high-quality images.



Low Risk, Low Cost, Flexible And Convenient Solution



With Ultimate Image Optimizer by JaJuMa GmbH, Magento store owners get a low-risk and low-cost solution. All image conversions and optimizations are processed locally/on-premise. This means, there are no dependencies from 3rd party service providers and no monthly/recurring costs.



The extension is easy to use with pre-configured default settings but also provides many configuration options to control the image optimization as needed.



Last but not least, the extension comes with an optimization status and statistics view as well as a conversion test tool in the backend to allow Magento store owners to conveniently and easily manage their image optimizations.



Continuous Development & Improvements



What’s more, JaJuMa team of developers is constantly working on the improvement and updating of Ultimate Image Optimizer extension to make it even better for your Magento store.



More Info:

https://www.jajuma.de/en/jajuma-develop/extensions/ultimate-image-optimizer-extension-for-magento-2



Contact Information

JaJuMa GmbH

Badstr. 19

71134 Aidlingen

Germany

Contact

Phone: +49 (0)151 233 241 95

Email: info@jajuma.de

https://www.jajuma.de Stuttgart, Germany, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ultimate Image Optimizer Extension for Magento 2 is the first extension that provides AVIF image support for Magento 2 stores. Original images are converted to AVIF locally and automatically. The AVIF optimized images are delivered to store visitors 100% Browser compatible with WebP optimized or original images as fallback. Additionally, the extension allows to optionally use lazy loading as well as high-resolution/retina images.JaJuMa GmbH is a Magento and E-Commerce Agency focusing on solutions around Magento, from Multi-Vendor Marketplaces, Online Stores, Extensions to PIM Systems and more. JaJuMa Ultimate Image Optimizer Extension has been built based on the popular WebP Optimized Images extension and aims at providing an all-in-one image optimization solution for Magento 2.About AVIF Optimized ImagesThe AVIF image format is a new image format based on the AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) codec, which is developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia). The AOMedia consortium develops open, royalty-free technology for multimedia delivery and is backed by numerous well-known representatives of the technology industry such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, and Amazon.Compared to WebP (and JPG/PNG), AVIF enables significantly smaller file sizes and thus faster page load times with the same quality.AVIF Optimized Images For Magento 2With the latest release of the Ultimate Image Optimizer (https://www.jajuma.de/en/jajuma-develop/extensions/ultimate-image-optimizer-extension-for-magento-2) extension, JaJuMa GmbH provides the first solution for adding locally/on-premise converted AVIF images to Magento 2 stores. The extension supports two different conversion tools for automatically converting original images to AVIF files via cron job or command-line interface. With configurable quality/compression level and a build-in conversion test tool, it is ensured that the best balance between image size and image quality can be achieved. The extension is 100% browser and full-page cache compatible.All-In-One Image Optimization For Performance And QualityAVIF image support was added on top of numerous other image optimization features provided by the Ultimate Image Optimizer extension.Besides WebP images, which are used as the primary fallback option for Browsers that do not support the new AVIF images yet, the extension also allows adding high-resolution/Retina image versions for product images. Additionally, images can be also lazy-loaded by native or JavaScript lazy loading.By combining all these technologies and optimizations in only one extension, Magento 2 store owners get an all-in-one image optimization solution and their customers benefit from optimized page load times and high-quality images.Low Risk, Low Cost, Flexible And Convenient SolutionWith Ultimate Image Optimizer by JaJuMa GmbH, Magento store owners get a low-risk and low-cost solution. All image conversions and optimizations are processed locally/on-premise. This means, there are no dependencies from 3rd party service providers and no monthly/recurring costs.The extension is easy to use with pre-configured default settings but also provides many configuration options to control the image optimization as needed.Last but not least, the extension comes with an optimization status and statistics view as well as a conversion test tool in the backend to allow Magento store owners to conveniently and easily manage their image optimizations.Continuous Development & ImprovementsWhat’s more, JaJuMa team of developers is constantly working on the improvement and updating of Ultimate Image Optimizer extension to make it even better for your Magento store.More Info:https://www.jajuma.de/en/jajuma-develop/extensions/ultimate-image-optimizer-extension-for-magento-2Contact InformationJaJuMa GmbHBadstr. 1971134 AidlingenGermanyContactPhone: +49 (0)151 233 241 95Email: info@jajuma.dehttps://www.jajuma.de Contact Information JaJuMa GmbH

Oliver Jaufmann

+49 (0)151 233 241 95



https://www.jajuma.de



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from JaJuMa GmbH Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend