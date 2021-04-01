PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Generate Realistic Test Data for the Most Popular DBMS with SB Data Generator, a New Tool from Softbuilder


Softbuilder announces the first release of SB Data Generator, a new GUI tool for generating and populating databases with a large volume of meaningful test data.

California City, CA, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Softbuilder announces the first release of SB Data Generator, a new GUI tool for generating and populating databases with a large volume of meaningful test data.

SB Data Generator is a simple and powerful GUI tool to generate and populate selected tables or entire databases with realistic test data for your applications. SB Data Generator reverse your database and displays tables and columns, so you can assign to them multiple data generator templates.

Here are some valuable features of SB Data Generator

- Support generate test data for Oracle, MS SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Firebird, SQLite, Azure SQL Database, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon RDS

- Full support of all essential data types

- Generate millions of rows of realistic test data

- Preview what data will be generated before performing the generation

- Various built-in generators available

- Ability to create or customize data generators

Learn more about SB Data Generator: https://soft-builder.com/sb-data-generator/

About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a software development company focused on the creation of innovative database tools. The Softbuilder team is composed of passionate and experienced database specialists with more than 15 years of experience in databases, design, development, and maintenance.

Our talented team of software engineers works hard to provide database professionals with powerful, easy-to-use and complete solution product which allow them to build high-quality software solutions while increasing productivity and reducing development times. Learn more at https://soft-builder.com/about-softbuilder/.
Contact Information
Softbuilder
Mohamed Tadlaoui
+33 977 195 213
Contact
https://soft-builder.com/

