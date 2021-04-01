MTS Management Group's FaB Release New Single with Elvis Costello's Drummer

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' FaB's latest release “Dancing Partner” hit #17 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. It’s the third single from the duo’s “This Wicked Pantomime” album.

London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2021



Neil Fitzsimon describes “Dancing Partner:” “The track is a tribute to all those New York bands like Blondie, The Ramones, and all those bands that played at the CBCG’s back in the 1970s. It’s about the rites of passage, that everyone goes through in the process of growing up, and that the dance floor can be one of the loneliest places in the world – a ritual that Bee and myself personally found terrifying!”



Watch the lyric video for “Dancing Partner:” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seJ7aKSpJtc



About FaB: At the crossroads where Bowie meets the Beatles and Elvis Costello meets The Smiths, you will find UK-based pop duo, FaB (Fitzsimon and Brogan.) Preferring to remain faceless in an industry that holds image in high regard, FaB have gone on to form a songwriting/production partnership that led to placement of their songs in Film and TV, including a USA Sci-Fi Feature Film. They also wrote a musical, Jack Dagger, which was showcased at the Greenwich Theatre, London for the Musical Futures Award. It was also showcased at the Bridewell and the Royal College of Music in London.



The duo have previously had two #1 iTunes singles in Belgium and South Africa. The Billboard Magazine Emerging Artists have been featured on the NBC Radio and Westwood One Radio networks, as well as ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC news.



https://www.facebook.com/fabpopuk

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4DdsE1EMCORlBi7Gy4oXvR

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



