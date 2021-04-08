Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Mobile, AL, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., the Argus Self Storage Advisors for the Gulf Coast region, represented the sellers of Q2 Self Storage located in Pensacola, FL. The facility consists of 191 total units (both climate control and non-climate control) with 16,200 rentable square feet. The transaction closed on March 24, 2021, for $1,400,000. The facility was purchased by a private investor from Mississippi.Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

