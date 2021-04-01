Older Persons Rights Are Human Rights - IPA/WPA-SOAP Joint Statement

International Psychogeriatric Association (IPA) World Psychiatric Association-Section of Old Age Psychiatry (WPA-SOAP) created a Joint Statement on the Rights of Older Persons with Mental Health Conditions and Psychosocial disabilities. There are currently 703 million people aged 65 and older, projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Approximately 20% will have mental health conditions such as dementia, depression, anxiety and substance use. (Source: WHO Mental health of older adults)

IPA and WPA-SOAP seeks to ensure that older persons with mental health conditions and psychosocial disabilities are not discriminated against based on their age, or their mental health or psychosocial disability status, and are treated as full citizens enjoying all rights on an equal basis with other citizens. This Joint Statement aims to:



I. Lend IPA and WPA-SOAP support to the call for a rights-based approach to mental health.

II. Raise awareness amongst mental health professionals regarding the human rights of older persons.

III. Provide practical guidelines on “how to” recognize, support, manage, mitigate and advocate, to ensure that human rights are front and centre on the radar of health professionals in everyday clinical, research and medicolegal practice.



