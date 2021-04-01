PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Lakefront Living International, LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Lakefront Living International, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist Mayra Carter to the New England Lakefront Property Market


With a passion for the lake life and waterfront lifestyle, Mayra Carter is bringing her real estate experience to Massachusetts waterfront buyers and sellers.

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist Mayra Carter to the New England Lakefront Property Market
North Attleboro, MA, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lakefront Living Realty, LLC is proud to announce the hiring of Mayra Carter of North Attleboro, MA.

Mayra has years of experience with hands on renovation, flipping properties and managing her own lakeside rental properties. She has been living the lakefront dream for over 8 years and understands not all lake properties are created equal and not all lake clients desire the same thing as well.

Mayra is passionate about helping clients match their needs with the perfect lakefront home. Mayra is active within her own lake association and loves the sense of community it has provided her and her family. Mayra truly believes that lakefront living is life changing and looks forward to guiding clients in realizing their lakefront dream.

"Mayra's experience and enthusiasm is perfectly suited to assist any lakefront buyer to experience the same lifestyle that she enjoys herself," comments Scott Freerksen, Broker/Owner of Lakefront Living Realty.

Mayra Carter can be reached at 508-212-8900, or mayra@lakefrontliving.com.

About Lakefront Living Realty, LLC

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living Realty, LLC is a full service real estate brokerage specializing solely on the purchase and sale of direct lakefront property in New England. Owner/Broker Scott Freerksen “The Lake Guy,” founded www.Lakefrontliving.com in 2003 as way to passionately unite buyers and sellers of direct New England lakefront property. For complete information, visit LakefrontLiving.com, call Scott at 508-377-7167 or e-mail at info@lakefrontliving.com.
Contact Information
Lakefront Living International, LLC
Scott Freerksen
508-377-7167
Contact
www.LakefrontLiving.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lakefront Living International, LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help