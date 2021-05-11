Peter S. Poteres Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Naperville, IL, May 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Peter S. Poteres of Naperville, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consulting.About Peter S. PoteresPeter Poteres is the president of ETHOS QA Consulting Inc., a consultancy targeting quality assurance and food safety for CPG Food and beverage organizations in Naperville, Illinois. With over 34 years' experience, Mr. Poteres specializes in consulting regarding quality assurance and food safety. He is ISO 22000:2005 Auditor Certified, and is a Certified Pest Control Technician for the Illinois Department of Public Health.Mr. Poteres is a quality assurance and food safety executive professional of food operations with "hands on" experience that includes a strong background in HACCP, HARPC, FSMA, Allergens, Bio-Security, Code of Federal Regulations, Pest Control, Pathogen Monitoring, Supplier & Co-Man Approval and Auditing programs. He has worked on both FDA/USDA requirements as well as heavily regulated products (infant formula, dietary supplements, clinical nutrition and medical devices). Peter's experience includes but is not limited to working on all types of candy (from sugar based to chocolate creams), ice cream/bars, carbonated beverages (including carbonated juices), cold filtered beverages, all kinds of juices from mixes to 100%, plate pasteurized, ULT, HTST, water/sparkling water, aseptic packaging including Tetra, retort, tunnel pasteurized hot fill, cold fill, premix, post mix, cereals (shredded, extruded, flaked, puffed), crackers, baked goods, peanuts/mixed nuts/almonds/pecans, nutrition bars (rolled and extruded) and powders. He has visited over 300 factories globally in his career.Mr. Poteres developed and implemented from scratch an ISO 22000:2005 based food safety management system. He prevented major food safety recalls due to supplier issues in 2011, 2014, and 2016. He investigated and solved numerous internal manufacturing issues thereby reducing consumer complaints by 75% on average. Mr. Poteres started and equipped an internal centralized testing laboratory that conducted over 150 analyses and over 10,000 tests per year.Peter Poteres was the keynote speaker at the 2018 North American Food Safety & Quality Summit and the keynote speaker at the McCloud Service Pest Invasion Seminar in June 2019. He is affiliated with the Food Safety Professionals Association.Born September 4, 1988, Peter obtained a B.S. from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois. He served as the quality control technician/supervisor at The Coca-Cola Company, a quality service manager/operations manager at Everfresh Inc., and an environmental services manager and quality systems manager for Kraft Foods. At Nestlé, Peter served as the nutrition division director of quality assurance/clinical nutrition quality assurance manager, and divisional quality assurance manager. He then served as the global vice president of quality assurance at Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN).Peter married Eleni on September 4, 1988 and they have two children, Elesa and Andrew. In his spare time, Peter enjoys golf, church activities, reading, movies, and walks.

