Loveforce International Releases Honey Davis and Billy Ray Charles

On Friday April 2nd, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Honey Davis and Billy Ray Charles and honor them with an e-book giveaway.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 01, 2021



Billy Ray Charles's “I Want Your Love” is a groove-infused Soul song about relationships. The protagonist of the song wants love and he wants it right away. The song is a commentary on the era of instant gratification in which we live.

The Honey Davis single “You’re The Only One That I Need” is about settling down. In this “Good Time” Rock song, the protagonist has decided that he is ready to settle down with one special lady. The lyrics extol the virtues of monogamy.



“We are offering two strong songs by our two best-selling artists to help usher in April,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



In honor of the two singles, Loveforce International will be giving away both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Mark Wilkins’ novella Karma. The novella tells the story of a man who lives amongst two different cultures competing for dominance over him while his life seems to be controlled by metaphysical forces he can’t understand.



The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, April 2nd only. The two digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, KKBox, YouTube Music, Deezer, Media Net, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, Boom Play, Napster, Touch Tones, Snapchat Beta, Soundtrack by Twitch, Net east, Ten Cent, and Tik Tok.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





