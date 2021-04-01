Blue Baikal Accelerates the Development of DeFi Service After Adding BBC to Liquidity Pool on KLAYswap

Press Releases Blue Baikal Press Release

Blockchain entertainment platform Blue Baikal is expanding DeFi service by adding BBC token to KLAYswap's liquidity pool.

Developed by a blockchain technology company Ozys, KLAYswap is a Klaytn-based DeFi platform which consists of several advantages of the Automated Market Maker(AMM) protocols used by global digital asset decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and Balancer. This smart contract-based decentralized exchange is ranked number 9 on Coin Market Cap’s DEX(Decentralized Exchanges) list.



With this addition to the liquidity pool, KLAYswap users will now be supplying liquidity to "KLAY-BBC" pair in addition to the existing "KETH-KLAY" and "kDAI-KLAY." Moreover, this move will accelerate the development of DeFi services that run on Klayn blockchain.



Before the release of the Klaytn-based DeFi platform, Blue Baikal ran a pilot DeFi program on TRON-based JustSwap for R&D purposes.



“Adding BBC to liquid pool marks the starting point of Blue Baikal’s Klaytn-based DeFi service,” said Clark Jang, CEO of Blue Baikal. “Using the knowledge we’ve gained from our pilot program, we will create a DeFi service that is friendly to the market and users and has practical value.



“As Blue Baikal specializes in the entertainment sector, the expectation is high for us to introduce various DeFi services with the advancement of the entertainment ecosystem in mind.”



About Blue Baikal

Blue Baikal is the third space where consumers, contents, and creators around the world are connected through blockchain technology. It pursues cultural diversity and integrity in the entertainment business, as well as a fair distribution of profits.

Through active engagement of consumers and influencers, Blue Baikal will support their growth to bring a new sensation in the current entertainment industrial structure. The profits generated during this process will be fairly distributed to each participant as rewards, as well as dividends based on their contributions.



For more information, please visit https://bluebaikal.com/



Blue Baikal

Clark Jang

279-345-8949



https://bluebaikal.com/



