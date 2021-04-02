New Vishay -80V Automotive Grade MOSFET is Released by New Yorker Electronics

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Vishay Siliconix New AEC-Q101-qualified P-Channel -80V TrenchFET MOSFET Reduces Energy Waste and Increases Power Density with Industry-Low On-Resistance

Northvale, NJ, April 02, 2021 --



With the lowest on-resistance of any -80V P-Channel device, the new Vishay Siliconix SQJA81EP increases power density and efficiency in automotive applications. The SQJA81EP’s on-resistance is 28-percent lower than the closest competing device in the DPAK package - while offering a 50-percent smaller footprint - and 31-percent lower than previous-generation solutions.



The low on-resistance minimizes power losses from conduction while allowing higher output for increased density. The device’s -80V rating provides the safety margin required to support several popular input voltage rails, including 12V, 24V, and 48V systems. The Vishay MOSFET’s increased power density saves PCB space by reducing the number of components needed in parallel. As a P-Channel device, the SQJA81EP enables simpler gate drive designs that don’t require the charge pump needed by its n-channel counterparts.



The gullwing leads allow for increased automatic optical inspection (AOI) capabilities and provide mechanical stress relief for increased board-level reliability. These features make the Vishay P-Channel MOSFET ideal in applications for reverse polarity protection, battery management, high side load switching and LED lighting in automobiles.



Features & Benefits:

- Gate charge down to 52 nC at 10 V reduces losses from gate driving

- Compact 5.13 mm by 6.15 mm PowerPAK® SO-8L single package with gullwing leads

- High temperature operation to +175°C provides ruggedness and reliability

- Gullwing leads increase board-level reliability

- Lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant

- 100% Rg and UIS tested



Applications:

- Reverse Polarity Protection

- Battery Management

- High Side Load Switching

- LED Lighting in Automobiles



As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its distribution of the new Vishay Siliconix AEC-Q101-qualified P-Channel -80V TrenchFET® MOSFET offering an industry-low maximum on-resistance of 17.3mΩ at 10V in the compact 5.13mm by 6.15mm PowerPAK SO-8L single package with gullwing leads.With the lowest on-resistance of any -80V P-Channel device, the new Vishay Siliconix SQJA81EP increases power density and efficiency in automotive applications. The SQJA81EP’s on-resistance is 28-percent lower than the closest competing device in the DPAK package - while offering a 50-percent smaller footprint - and 31-percent lower than previous-generation solutions.The low on-resistance minimizes power losses from conduction while allowing higher output for increased density. The device’s -80V rating provides the safety margin required to support several popular input voltage rails, including 12V, 24V, and 48V systems. The Vishay MOSFET’s increased power density saves PCB space by reducing the number of components needed in parallel. As a P-Channel device, the SQJA81EP enables simpler gate drive designs that don’t require the charge pump needed by its n-channel counterparts.The gullwing leads allow for increased automatic optical inspection (AOI) capabilities and provide mechanical stress relief for increased board-level reliability. These features make the Vishay P-Channel MOSFET ideal in applications for reverse polarity protection, battery management, high side load switching and LED lighting in automobiles.Features & Benefits:- Gate charge down to 52 nC at 10 V reduces losses from gate driving- Compact 5.13 mm by 6.15 mm PowerPAK® SO-8L single package with gullwing leads- High temperature operation to +175°C provides ruggedness and reliability- Gullwing leads increase board-level reliability- Lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant- 100% Rg and UIS testedApplications:- Reverse Polarity Protection- Battery Management- High Side Load Switching- LED Lighting in AutomobilesAs a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



