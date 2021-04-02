PROLIM Acquires Chicago Based IT Consulting Company Profile 500

Plano, TX, April 02, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- PROLIM Global Corporation (“PROLIM”) announced today that it has acquired Profile 500 Corporation. Profile 500 is a Chicago-based corporation that has an excellent network of IT consultants across the United States offering IT consulting services.
Profile 500 headquartered in Chicago, IL offers direct-hire, contract to hire, and contract services. Profile 500 is a dynamic, innovative, and value-driven company in the recruiting industry. The company takes commitments seriously and puts the needs of the clients and consultants before their own. Profile 500 strives hard for complete client satisfaction.
“We at Profile 500 conduct business ethically and with integrity. We have earned a reputation as an honest and ethical organization by setting and meeting high standards consistently with clients,” says Madhavi Saunshi, Ex-President of Profile 500.
PROLIM Global Corporation is a recognized leader in PLM, Engineering, and IT Services. The acquisition of Profile 500 will provide an increased opportunity to leverage the IT consultants to develop and deploy turn-key IT solutions.
“I am very excited about the acquisition. The future of the two companies under one brand, PROLIM, is aligned to be a great success. I look forward to expanding our global presence, as we continue to deliver and grow our quality and customer satisfaction,” says Ashwini Patil, President of PROLIM Consulting Inc.
About PROLIM
PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions for 400+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe and India. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing PLM, CAD, CAM, IoT Solutions, Advisory, and Engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.
About Profile 500
Profile500 is a Chicago-based corporation that has excellent network of IT consultants across the United States, offers direct-hire, contract to hire, and contract services. Profile 500 is a dynamic, innovative, and value-driven company in the recruiting industry.