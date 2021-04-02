MTS' Mauri Dark and Daughter Star in New Music Video

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' Finnish Singer-Songwriter Mauri Dark and his two-year-old daughter explore a burnt forest in his new post-apocalyptic music video “Love Will Prevail.”

Shot in Muhos, Finland, with cinematographer Vesa Ranta, the footage for “Love Will Prevail” was intended as a side story to “Dreams Of a Middle Aged Man.” The video will be released on March 31, 2021.



Mauri Dark says, “The ‘Love Will Prevail’ music video is a dreamy journey through an apocalyptic, burnt forest, together with my two-year-old daughter. There is no purer form of love than the love towards your own child. My daughter, Hymni, is the star and director of the show. I love her more than anyone else. Dressed in white and with a white balloon tied to her back, she guided us through each take with her innocent, playful, intuition. This video is a wonderful memory for both of us. Editing it was a heartfelt experience. Just watching her being her beautiful, pure, self, unable to fake or act. If we could only maintain a tiny part of the pure love and joy a child has simply being alive this world would be a wonderful place. Love Will Prevail!”



“Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man,” the album, was written, produced, recorded and performed by Mauri Dark. The sound was crafted with Mixing Engineer / Associate Producer Hiili Hiilesmaa (HIM, Apocalyptica), Two-time Grammy Winning Mastering Engineer Vlado Meller (Metallica, Johnny Cash) and Associate Producer Jussi Vuola.



About Mauri Dark: Born Mauri Kosonen in 1978 and based in Turku, Finland, Mauri Dark is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, established musician and a professional visual artist. He has recorded 8 albums and performed more than 500 shows in 25 years with different bands. He is best known for 5 albums with metal duo, Mystons. “Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man” is Mauri Dark’s first solo album. It includes a Top 10 South Africa iTunes hit and a Top 20 iTunes UK hit. https://www.mauridark.com/



Watch Video: https://youtu.be/IghyvyWKAas

Listen Single: https://ffm.to/mauridarksingle4

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



