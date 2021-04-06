HealthGuard Risk Management Achieves Open FAIR™ Training Accreditation Bringing Standardized and Quantified Risk Management Strategies to Healthcare Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthGuard Security Press Release

Today, healthcare is not only dealing with these increased attacks, but doing so with resources that are already stretched thin and decision making capabilities that are insufficient for the modern risk landscape. HealthGuard’s Open FAIR™ accreditation compliments their mission to bring a consistent and standardized way to quantify risk across healthcare.

Cincinnati, OH, April 06, 2021 --(



"We are pleased to see HealthGuard joining the Security Forum, and participating in the Open FAIR work as a new Accredited Training Course provider and commercial licensee for Open FAIR(tm)," says Jim Hietala, VP, Business Development and Security for The Open Group. "Healthcare organizations have recently been the targets of systematic ransomware cyber attacks, and HealthGuard's focus on using Open FAIR™ quantitative risk measurement will bring great value to healthcare organizations by helping them to focus on the cyber threats presenting the most significant risk to their organizations.”



As accredited Open FAIR™ trainers, HealthGuard will enable healthcare cyber and operations risk leaders to help their organizations communicate more effectively about their risk exposure using data-driven models to express the financial exposure of a potential vulnerability.



“The rapid expansion of digital technology, a non-stop barrage of cyber threats, and constant budget pressure have dramatically changed the risk landscape for healthcare providers over the last decade,” says Apolonio “Apps” Garcia, Founder and CEO of HealthGuard Risk Management. “Our partnership with the Open Group will allow us to bring evidence based quantitative risk management to the healthcare industry, allowing risk managers and decision makers to better understand their risk in order to surgically focus their limited resources on the most important issues.”



Open FAIR™ training accreditation becomes another tool the HealthGuard team can provide healthcare systems to analyze, prioritize, and address risk in their organizations. HealthGuard’s DeciperRisk platform combines decades of healthcare cyber and enterprise risk expertise with centralized risk quantification, assessment and management to improve compliance and make better decisions.



HealthGuard will join The Open Group™ as a proud member of its Security Forum and looks forward to being part of the conversation to solidify and advance risk quantification standards for today’s world.



About The Open Group™: The Open Group™ is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 790 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries.



About FAIR: FAIR was originally released to the public in 2006. It was later adopted by the Open Group in 2014, making it the only international standard for the quantification of cyber security and operational risk.



Apolonio Garcia

1-855-529-2375



www.healthguardsecurity.com



