Revitalizing Consumer Experiences with Axiomtek’s 4K Digital Signage Player – DSP500

The DSP500 4K digital signage player powered by the 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Pentium® processors is purpose-built for computer vision applications and AI workloads to support easy management of diverse advertising content for smart retail.

“To remain competitive in the market, versatile and immersive in-store experiences become an indispensable part of the sales strategy for retailers. The advanced DSP500 is able to deliver stunningly rich and captivating visuals for enhancing the shopping experience,” said Yifei Wang, product manager in the Digital Signage Division of Axiomtek. “This latest 4K digital signage player is highly expandable via an internal M.2 interface for integrating the Intel® Movidius™ Myriad X VPU and the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit to develop a real-time promotion system. With an analysis of the gender and age of shoppers and by using eye tracking to analyze campaigns, retailers can optimize their overall marketing strategy. In addition, this signage player supports Axiomtek’s exclusive Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) software, which provides a highly efficient and cost-effective solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities."



The feature-rich DSP500 offers the EDID function, three HDMI 2.0 ports and two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. It also comes with one M.2 Key M 2280 expansion slot for SATA and NVMe storage, one M.2 Key B slot for 4G LTE, and one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Among its many other features, the system offers four USB 3.1 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one device management port, one RS-232 serial port, one Line-out socket, one SIM card slot and four antenna openings. Also included are one power switch, one remote switch, one Clear EDID, and one VDC power input connector.



The DSP500 is now available for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at us.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Advanced Features:



- 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 & Pentium® processor (Coffee Lake)

- 2 DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of memory

- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports with 4K resolution

- 4 USB 3.1 and 1 GbE LAN ports

- 1 M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi/BT

- 1 M.2 Key B 3042 for 4G LTE

- 1 M.2 Key M 2280 for storage

- Supports camera and multiple display output

- Supports Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) software

- CE, FCC certified; ISO 7637-2 compliant



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



