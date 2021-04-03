Cisdem ContactsMate 5.7.0 Improves User Experience by Fixing Issues

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Chicago, IL, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac has been updated to version 5.7.0. The update has fixed three issues to bring better user experience.Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact management app for Mac. It supports contacts from sources such as Mac, iCloud, Gmail, Exchange and Yahoo. The app provides a number of useful features to help users manage and organize contacts. It can directly import CSV and vCard files to supported sources."Some apps and services, such as iCloud, can't import contacts from CSV files," said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager. "ContactsMate can help in such a case. This update fixed the issue regarding importing CSV files. It also fixed two other issues. As a result, the app can work more smoothly."What's new in version 5.7.0?* Fix the crash issue with macOS 10.11.* Fix the issue of importing .csv file.* Fix the incorrect calculation issue of contacts in the groups of iCloud.Main features of Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac1. Work with contacts from various sourcesThis contact management app for Mac supports contacts from Mac, iCloud, Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Exchange and Yahoo. It can gather all your contacts and help you manage them in one place.2. Import contacts from CSV and vCard filesImporting contacts from a CSV or vCard file is as easy as a click of a button.3. Export or convert contacts to up to 8 formatsUsers can export or convert contacts to CSV, CSV for Outlook, vCard, TXT, DOCX, HTML, Excel, Numbers and Pages.4. Make it easy to view and update contactsUsers can easily view, search, add, delete, edit, enrich, update, share, and print contacts.5. Organize contacts by grouping and taggingThe contact management software allows users to efficiently and effectively organize contacts. It's easy to create and manage groups and tags. Users can send an email to groups directly in the software.6. Find and fix duplicate contactsCisdem ContactsMate can be used to find and delete or merge the duplicate contacts in any supported source. Also, it can identify contacts with formatting errors or incomplete information.7. Provide a quick backup/restore solutionUsers can backup contacts from any supported source with one click.8. Support macOS 10.11 or laterIt is compatible with macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later, including macOS 11.0 Big Sur.Price and availabilityCisdem ContactsMate for Mac 5.7.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $39.99 and enjoy lifetime free updates. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.dmg.About CisdemCisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



