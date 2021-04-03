Release 68 of Digital HRMS Announced by The Digital Group

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Princeton, NJ, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The launch of new release, Release 68 of the Digital HRMS HR Software platform was recently announced by The Digital Group (T/DG). Digital HRMS is an HRMS platform developed by The Digital Group. The new updates are all about new functionalities introduced to the Recruitment modules, along with few other modules of the customizable modular HR software platform.The Digital HRMS development team has been working consistently to bring up frequent releases, with introduction of new functionalities for an enhanced user experience.Here’s a Look at What’s New• Scheduler menu details under Admin Configuration• Bulk upload feature of resume parser implemented• Enhancements on the Add Candidate page of Recruitment module• Provision to upload multiple documents in Help desk request• Feedback Comparison page added to Recruitment module• Provision for Admin, HR to add the candidate on Shortlisting Dashboard• Provision of saving candidate photo in profile parsed by the resume parser• Provision for Admin/Manager to assign trainings to department level• BU Label replaced with Department & Employee Grade displayed on DashboardWith the development team working consistently towards adding innovative features to the HR software platform, the focus is on creating a new user experience for the users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline.About Digital HRMSDigital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals.The Digital HRMS Mobile App is available for Android and iOS users for seamless access to Digital HRMS on their mobile phones. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com.About The Digital GroupThe Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



