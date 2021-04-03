The Toll Brothers Advantage Offers More Reasons to Buy a New Home Now

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Fort Collins, CO, April 03, 2021 --(



Toll Brothers offers options for every buyer’s timeline, from a wide selection of quick move-in homes and those nearing completion to home designs ready to be built. Each home meets Toll Brothers’ uncompromising standards and reinforces the four pillars of the Toll Brothers Advantage: prestigious locations, distinctive architecture, unrivaled choice, and an extraordinary customer experience.



“It’s no secret that Colorado is experiencing a strong real estate market, as home has become more important than ever,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Now is the time to buy the home of your dreams, and Toll Brothers is building luxury homes all along the Front Range.”



As a publicly-traded FORTUNE 500 company with more than 50 years of experience building luxury homes, Toll Brothers holds a prominent place in the industry with seasoned leadership, strong trade partners and a national presence.



In fact, 2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies® list.



“You can trust that with Toll Brothers, you are choosing the best in the business, and our impeccable standards are reflected in every home we build,” said Bailey. “Whether they want scenic views and access to natural features, or proximity to schools, commuter routes, and entertainment - or all of it and more - our commitment is to build communities of luxury homes that deliver just what our buyers are looking for.”



Toll Brothers is building new, luxury homes in resort-style, active 55+ adult, and family communities all along Colorado’s Front Range, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



