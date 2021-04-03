Tyto Athene Completes Acquisition of AT&T’s Defense Sector-Focused IT Professional Services Business & Expands Management Team and Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Tyto Athene announced it has completed its acquisition of AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (“GSI”), which comprises AT&T’s Department of Defense IT professional services business and select other contracts.

Tyto combined with GSI creates a significant pure-play provider of IT professional services and solutions to critical US Government agencies with positions on best-in-class contract vehicles, a full spectrum of industry leading capabilities, and substantial scale and resources to serve the increasingly complex needs of US Government agencies.



Tyto will continue to be led by Chris Meilhammer, who has been promoted to the combined company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Tyto is also pleased to welcome the entire workforce from GSI, including several members of the GSI management team who will take leadership roles in the combined company:



Carl Tegen – SVP, Army & DISA

Bill Lantzy – SVP, Navy & Marine Corps

David Blake – Chief Technology Officer

Hector Pelayo – VP, Air & Space Forces

Jeff Wolfe – VP, Integration Management Office



Chris Meilhammer, CEO of Tyto Athene, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have closed our acquisition of GSI. We are excited to welcome the GSI team into Tyto and begin working together to build a world-class organization to support our customers’ rapidly evolving requirements related to mission focused digital transformation. In addition, we are excited to expand our Board of Directors with three great additions who can assist us as we take the company to the next level.”



In conjunction with the transaction, Tyto is welcoming three significant new additions to its Board of Directors:



Ed Casey: Ed formerly served as the CEO of IDEMIA's North America Identity & Security Business Unit. Before joining IDEMIA, Ed spent 12 years within Serco Group plc and held various senior management positions, including Group COO and Member of the Board of Directors, Acting Group CEO, and CEO of Serco's Americas Division. Prior, Ed held senior management positions in the Energy and Finance fields.



Ken Deutsch: Ken currently serves as President and Founder of K4D, a Management Consulting firm. His previous experience includes SVP of GDIT’s Defense Division and Executive VP of CSRA’s Defense Group. Ken also served in the US Navy for over 30 years and was most recently a Rear Admiral prior to his retirement.



Joanne Isham: Joanne was formerly Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Deputy Director for Science and Technology at the CIA, co-founder of In-Q-Tel, and the CIA’s Director of Congressional Affairs. Also, she has previously served on several Arlington Capital Partners company boards, including Novetta, Polaris Alpha and Quantum Spatial.



Please visit www.gotyto.com to learn more about Tyto and its entire management team



About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a full-service systems integrator providing design, installation, and support of complex voice, data, and security networks. Our wide range of network services and solutions include VoIP/voice, video, data, transport, infrastructure, network management, and security. Tyto Athene has over fifty years of experience supporting the Federal Government, the Department of Defense, State and Local Governments, communities, first responders and organizations across the United States and around the globe. Tyto Athene is focused on helping clients securely access information in order to accelerate their ability to make decisions. Its team utilizes industry-leading technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes to clients. We believe our success is owed to our employees, who at every level are valued and given the resources to continuously achieve excellence. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.



About AT&T Government Solutions, Inc.

AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (GSI), the Department of Defense-focused IT professional services offering within AT&T Public Sector, has a long history and rich tradition of delivering superior IT solutions and professional services across the US Defense Department and several federal civilian agencies. GSI primarily consists of highly experienced and cleared information technology engineers, consultants, and expert analysts. GSI’s solutions and services support the U.S. Army Unified Communications (UC) program, U.S. Space Force cyber defense mission, U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), U.S. Navy 911 communications, DOD-wide 5G experimentation and testing efforts, and various other critical mission areas.



About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.



About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. Visit arlingtoncap.com to learn more. 