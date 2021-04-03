Johannes Guese Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Vendor Management

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, April 03, 2021 --(



“Johannes is an exceptional leader, with an impressive track record,” says Larry Lacefield, Telgian Fire Safety President. “His innovative programs, business savvy and years of successful experience make him a valuable addition to the team. Most importantly, his proven commitment to excellence dovetails with Telgian Fire Safety’s dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience for each of the 50,000+ fire and life safety inspections the company conducts annually.”



Guese has over 10 years of experience innovating strategic initiatives in order to streamline the management of production resources. He is adept at developing solid relationships with key vendors and has demonstrated expertise in significantly reducing costs, boosting revenue, and maximizing efficiency.



Formerly, Guese acted as the Director of Service Provider Management for Vixxo and FacilitySource.



He is an Arizona State University alum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Supply Chain Management.



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian Fire Safety services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.



Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



