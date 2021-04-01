MTS Management Group's John Vento Releases "New Mexico Way" from Forthcoming Album

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

The track is the sixth release from MTS' veteran musician John Vento’s year-long “Brick By Brick” album reveal.

New Mexico way Pittsburgh, PA, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It doesn’t happen very often, but sometimes good songs just come together in short order. This track (“New Mexico Way”) from John Vento’s “Brick By Brick” project is an example of such magic. John had a concept for an upbeat rock-n-roll tune, and of course the perfect guy to create such a thing is David Granati. David and John were on the same wave length from the jump on “New Mexico Way.”As Vento says, “David and I have created a ton of music together but we’ve never had something fall into place so quickly and organically. Everything David played just sounded and felt great, capturing the exact vibe that I wanted.”Once producer, multi-instrumentalist, David Granati laid done the initial tracks, Vento pulled out some cool lyric notes from collaborator Matt Wohlfarth.“New Mexico Way” is a song about leaving your problems behind in search of a new beginning. In this song Vento sings about a specific destination (New Mexico, USA), where he searches for an old friend in hopes of finding peace and tranquility... “Where God comes to play.”Watch The Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUlWL1gxy8gAbout John Vento: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied’s Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh’s Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.http://www.johnvento.comhttp://www.facebook.com/johnventomusic"New Mexico Way"Release Date April 1, 2021Written by: David Granati, John Vento, Matt WohlfarthProduced by: David Granati & John VentoPerformed by:John Vento – VoiceDavid Granati – Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitars, Bass, PercussionGeorge Perilli – DrumsCherylann Hawk – VoiceJim Pitulski – Video Concept & Production“New Mexico Way”Gotta get back New Mexico WayNothing to do even less to saySearching for a friendSo far awaySaddled up with myHopes and dreamsBlown away by some tumbleweedsHoping we can reconnect againSome dayGotta get back, gotta get backNew Mexico WayGonna’ live off the gridJust like them old cowboys didLeave this rat race behindUp in the mountain airWild and free thinkin’ clearThis is where God Comes to playGotta get back, gotta get backNew Mexico WayThere’s a cowboy in my soulRidin’ hard breakin’ rulesLike rock-n-rollI’ll see the sun rise at first lightWatch the moon shine late at nightAs the stars, heal a broken heartGotta get back, gotta get backNew Mexico wayGotta get back, gotta get backNew Mexico wayGotta get back, gotta get backNew Mexico way Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



