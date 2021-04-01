MTS Management Group's John Vento Releases "New Mexico Way" from Forthcoming Album

Pittsburgh, PA, April 03, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- It doesn’t happen very often, but sometimes good songs just come together in short order. This track (“New Mexico Way”) from John Vento’s “Brick By Brick” project is an example of such magic. John had a concept for an upbeat rock-n-roll tune, and of course the perfect guy to create such a thing is David Granati. David and John were on the same wave length from the jump on “New Mexico Way.”
As Vento says, “David and I have created a ton of music together but we’ve never had something fall into place so quickly and organically. Everything David played just sounded and felt great, capturing the exact vibe that I wanted.”
Once producer, multi-instrumentalist, David Granati laid done the initial tracks, Vento pulled out some cool lyric notes from collaborator Matt Wohlfarth.
“New Mexico Way” is a song about leaving your problems behind in search of a new beginning. In this song Vento sings about a specific destination (New Mexico, USA), where he searches for an old friend in hopes of finding peace and tranquility... “Where God comes to play.”
Watch The Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUlWL1gxy8g
About John Vento: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied’s Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh’s Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.
http://www.johnvento.com
http://www.facebook.com/johnventomusic
"New Mexico Way"
Release Date April 1, 2021
Written by: David Granati, John Vento, Matt Wohlfarth
Produced by: David Granati & John Vento
Performed by:
John Vento – Voice
David Granati – Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitars, Bass, Percussion
George Perilli – Drums
Cherylann Hawk – Voice
Jim Pitulski – Video Concept & Production
“New Mexico Way”
Gotta get back New Mexico Way
Nothing to do even less to say
Searching for a friend
So far away
Saddled up with my
Hopes and dreams
Blown away by some tumbleweeds
Hoping we can reconnect again
Some day
Gotta get back, gotta get back
New Mexico Way
Gonna’ live off the grid
Just like them old cowboys did
Leave this rat race behind
Up in the mountain air
Wild and free thinkin’ clear
This is where God Comes to play
Gotta get back, gotta get back
New Mexico Way
There’s a cowboy in my soul
Ridin’ hard breakin’ rules
Like rock-n-roll
I’ll see the sun rise at first light
Watch the moon shine late at night
As the stars, heal a broken heart
Gotta get back, gotta get back
New Mexico way
Gotta get back, gotta get back
New Mexico way
Gotta get back, gotta get back
New Mexico way