William G. Pomeroy Foundation Opens New Grant Round of Historic Transportation Canals Marker Program

The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program opens April 5, 2021. This program commemorates the historical significance of transportation canals in the United States with historic roadside markers.

“Historically, transportation canals have played a significant role in development and commerce across the country,” said Paula Miller, Executive Director at the Pomeroy Foundation. “This marker program is an opportunity to put the spotlight on these important historic waterways. Markers help educate the public, encourage pride of place and promote economic activity.”



Canal marker grants are available to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities within the United States. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. To view program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s website wgpfoundation.org.



Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online Letter of Intent which includes a proposed marker inscription and list of primary sources to verify the text on the marker by Monday, May 17, 2021. The grant application deadline is Monday, June 21, 2021.



Canal markers must be installed near an existing or former canal site and recognize a historical fact that occurred more than 50 years before the year of the grant application. Currently that year is 1971.



The colors of the markers in this program are light blue with black trim and lettering. Applicants have the option of selecting between two canal-themed logos.



John O'Hara

315-913-4060



https://wgpfoundation.org



