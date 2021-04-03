New from Higher Ground Books & Media: The Farmer’s Wandering Heart by Shaleen

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Springfield, OH, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now Available: The Farmer's Wandering Heart by Shaleen. Orphaned at an early age, Donovan takes on the responsibilities of raising his younger siblings and running the family farm. As soon as he is free, he decides he needs a fresh start. Saying goodbye to his now grown brother and sister, Donnie sets out on the next wagon train to Oregon. On the journey, Donnie encounters a beautiful girl who is everything he could want in a wife, but... she is already spoken for. Donnie refuses to go after another man's woman, but he can't help but defend Maddie when her fiancé is openly rude and abusive to her. Things come to a head when the fiancé demands that Maddie make a choice, and Donnie's temper gets the best of him. Will Donnie regret going west, or will he find love on the wagon train?Shaleen grew up in a small rural town, where she accepted Christ into her heart at the age of nine. With a burning desire to serve the Lord, she began taking piano lessons and became a church pianist at twelve years of age. She continued her piano lessons for seven and a half years. Over the years, the Lord began preparing her to merge her music and writing as a ministry. She hosts a blog, Heavenly News, and has authored a children's book about the resurrection of Christ, "What Benjamin Saw." She has also recently started a local writer's group and writes a short article for the church bulletin. She currently lives with her cat in her old hometown and is hard at work on several more projects, which will be announced soon.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.

Rebecca Benston

937-925-0387



www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com



