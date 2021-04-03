Brand New Children’s Book Series from Higher Ground Books & Media

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com. Springfield, OH, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The Adventures of Woody & Butch by Arlene Nichting. Two awesome books in a great new children’s series are now available for pre-order in the HGBM Shop. The first, The Adventures of Woody & Butch: Woody’s Slippery Beginnings, introduces us to Woody, a sweet, little lost dog named Woody. He's lost in the woods! As he makes his way through unfamiliar territory, he meets some interesting characters. Will he ever find his way home?In the second book, The Adventures of Woody & Butch: Woody’s New Friend, we go on another great adventure with Woody. This time, we meet his new friend, Butch! Sometimes we need to take a little more time to get to know someone. First impressions aren't always the best ones. The message is, “Don't miss out on a good friend by not taking the time to get to know someone.”Arlene Nichting lives in New Richmond, Ohio. She has written several stories in the Woody & Butch series. She has owned and managed three businesses, now retired. She loves being with children all ages, especially her grandchildren. Arlene enjoys singing, music, swimming, bicycling and walking. She feels very blessed with a wonderful husband, family and friends.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com. Contact Information Higher Ground Books & Media

