Brandinc PR Signs New Client Dymanz Glaze

Dallas, TX, April 03, 2021 --(



“Brandinc PR is passionate about working with ambitious leaders and their cutting-edge products,” said Founder & CEO Founder and CEO of Brandinc PR, Brandi Sims. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dymanz Glaze and help the brand reach its full potential.”



Dymanz Glaze is owned and operated by Eugenia Davis of Dallas, Texas. Davis recently launched a new eBook titled “Therapy Saved My Business,” with the hope of encouraging people with her story — that it’s never too late to start over.



“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Brandinc PR team. I’m very excited to see what the future holds as we continue to work together to expand and develop Dymanz Glaze and maximize its potential,” says Davis.



Brandi Sims

580-749-9042



Www.brandincpr.com



