Holiday Toy Giveaway to Low-Touch Communities from Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Created with the goal to serve the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., Purpose Is Life, Inc., works to cultivate and inspire the next generation to find their purpose. By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, Inc., equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens. Learn more at www.purposeislife.com. Washington, DC, December 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This month, Purpose Is Life in partnership with Georgetown Preparatory School and supporters will prepare and deliver 250 toys to children in Ward 5, 7 and 8 of Washington, DC.“Purpose Is Life was founded under the guiding principles, that we are here to support and enrich the next generation. The year 2020 has been horrible for so many, but especially for kids and young adults,” says Founder and CEO of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones. “Putting a smile on the children’s faces and gifting them with toys will hopefully help them know that the future is bright—and we will get past this rough time.”What: Holiday Toy GiveawayWho: Purpose Is Life, Inc.When: December 21, 2020 4:00 – 8:00 pmWhere: 21 & I St. NE Washington, DC, 20002About Purpose Is Life, Inc.Created with the goal to serve the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., Purpose Is Life, Inc., works to cultivate and inspire the next generation to find their purpose. By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, Inc., equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens. Learn more at www.purposeislife.com. Contact Information Purpose Is Life, Inc.

