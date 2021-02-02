Press Releases Purpose Is Life, Inc. Press Release

Three Schools in Washington, DC Receive School Supply Donations from Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Washington, DC, February 02, 2021 --(



“Providing resources for education is one of our founding principles,” says Purpose Is Life, Founder and CEO, Jamill C. Jones. “Even though many of our schools are closed, students still need access to tools in order to thrive and be successful during their virtual learning experience—our hope is these resources ease the burden for some.”



What: School Supply Giveaway

Who: Purpose Is Life, Inc.

When: February 2, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Where: Three schools:



Ingenuity Public Charter School 4600 Livingston Rd. SE Washington, DC 20032 (120 items)

Friendship Armstrong Public Charter School 1400 First St. NW Washington, DC 20001 (120 items)

Monument Academy Public Charter School 500 19 St. NE Washington, DC, 20002 (120 items)



About Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Jay Jones

202-505-1643



https://purposeislife.com/



