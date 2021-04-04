Histria Books Announces the Release of The Oar of Odysseus by Richard M. Bank

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, April 04, 2021 --(



The Oar of Odysseus centers around Penelope Bauer, a young graduate student who sees the symptoms of decay all around her, and the waning of the original values of ancient Greece. Her decision to pursue the Classics reflects her growing realization that liberal education may be humanity’s last best hope.



Penelope’s passionate commitment to live such a life made her the unwitting subject of an ancient prophecy. Fate has groomed her to participate in a grand adventure, a wild ride of Homeric proportions, with help along the way from an Irish Setter mix named Sappho, and a bevy of strong, intelligent women – Black and brown, Irish and Greek, gay and straight. And like her ancient namesake, the wife of Odysseus, she will have to depend on an abiding love and her courage, the courage of a woman warrior, to see her through the perils of her own Odyssey. The author, Richard Bank, is a retired professor who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



The Oar of Odysseus, 212 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-088-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group.

