Bizdata, Inc. Extends Partnership with Oracle Through New Supply Chain Planning Cloud Integration

With a focus on innovation and making integration and analytics easy for Enterprises through low code/ no code platforms and solutions, the Delaware headquartered, Bizdata, Inc. today announced ERP and Oracle supply chain planning cloud integration no code solution.

Cupertino, CA, April 04, 2021



Oracle SCM Cloud is the most extensive SCM suite in the cloud, with functions such as product innovation, strategic material procurement, outsourcing manufacturing, integrated logistics, omni-channel implementation, and coordinated supply and demand planning.



Working closely with Oracle and expanding the capabilities of its eZintegrations platform, the organization fueled the much-needed demand for supply chain planning cloud integration.



The company further elaborated its offering by explaining eZintegrations as a browser-based, code-free iPaaS that enables businesses to create a bi-directional integration between Oracle Supply Chain Planning Cloud and any ERP system, such as Oracle EBS, NetSuite, JD Edwards, and others. For Oracle Supply Chain Planning Cloud applications, eZintegrations can help minimize integration implementation time and ongoing maintenance costs by up to 60%. eZintegrations is best for massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. Helps integrate 10X faster because there's no waiting for transformations.



About Bizdata Inc.



Bizdata, a well-known global software company, aims to provide the best solution for analytics, PLM platforms, and cloud-based integration to speed up big data integration, analysis, and storage.



Amitabh Chaudhary

+1-650-283-1644



https://www.bizdata360.com



