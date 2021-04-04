"Omega" Light Novel Will be Delisted April 21

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vic's Lab, LLC Press Release

“The author is working on a new light novel series, and we look forward to working with him to distribute his latest book,” said Chad "Vic" Adams, the founder of Vic's Lab. “However, since the author is focusing on a different light novel series, we are honoring his wish to discontinue distribution of Omega: Volume 1: Destiny Awaken.”



April 21, 2021, will be the last day anyone can purchase the novel from online retailers Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Walmart and other websites, including Vicslab,com.



Purchasing this book from VicsLab.com gives the buyer downloadable access to three format versions: EPUB for use on Nook, Apple Books, etc.; MOBI for use on Kindle; and PDF for more traditional reading.



Until the novel is delisted, the print book may be purchased from Amazon (getbook.at/OmegaVol1) or from other retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Walmart.



Here is a short description of the novel:

Luke Adimari is a boy who lost his family at a young age, with little more than the last words of his mother and the mysterious powers of his father left to him. He begins a new chapter of his life as a high school student in Alexander Academy, a school that promotes coexistence in a world where supernatural beings and humans live side-by-side.



However, not all people are in favor of sharing the same world. An age-long war caused by a human nation known as the Grigori, still rages. They enslave and murder supernaturals for their own ends using their corrupted army of powerful beings.



When their warpath leads them to Alexander Academy, Luke finds himself caught in the fray. If he and his friends wish to survive, they must unite to protect each other and the life they began to make.



“Omega: Volume 1: Destiny Awaken” is Jougo Chihaya’s first light novel. The author has amassed more than 15,000 followers of his “Omega Light Novel Series” Facebook page. The book was originally released Sept. 18, 2018, and currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.



Vic’s Lab, LLC, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are books similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company has a social network at VicsLab.com for authors and fans of light novels, superhero books, and LitRPGs. Members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.



