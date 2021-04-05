Pace Women's Justice Center Presents the Spring S.I.P. (Still in Place) Series

Press Releases Pace Women's Justice Center Press Release

Virtual events that bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence, culminating in an exclusive performance by mentalist, Jason Suran. A unique opportunity to view his smash hit show "RECONNECTED."

White Plains, NY, April 05, 2021 --(



The second event in the series takes place April 8th, A Monologue and a Chat, bringing to light the lifelong trauma experienced by victims of abuse. Trauma manifests itself differently for everyone, making it difficult for people who haven't experienced it to respond, help or understand, leading to the question "why didn't you leave?" The event starts with an exclusive reading of Cynthia L. Cooper's monologue, providing some insight on abuse through the eyes of a victim. A live discussion will follow focusing on the impact of abuse patterns commonly referred to as coercive control and the coping methods survivors employ to handle the psychological trauma. Registrations at law.pace.edu/pwjc-sip-event-series-2021



The S.I.P. series culminates on Wednesday, April 28 - 8:00 P.M.



"Reconnected" Mentalist and "Fun Raiser" starring Jason Suran



The interactive and mind-boggling, Jason Suran, brings his jaw-dropping psychological illusions to us with his smash sell-out show "Reconnected." This show features sophisticated acts of mind-reading designed to astonish even those who think they have seen it all. A fast-paced interactive show that leaves you "persistently dumbfounded." Registrations at law.pace.edu/pwjc-sip-event-series-2021



Sponsorships available: law.pace.edu/pwjc-sip-event-series-2021



Pace Women's Justice Center is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, pwjc provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals and students, pwjc has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. (For more information: www.law.pace.edu/wjc)



Contact:

Jana Kosberg-Kleidman

Patti D'Agostino

914-422-4396



https://law.pace.edu/wjc



