The Sacred Adventure Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings 2021

The Sacred Adventure, a South Bay Area Wedding Officiant and Counselor, has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings.

Morgan Hill, CA, April 06, 2021 --(



Despite COVID-19 interrupting many 2020 weddings and social events, wedding professionals around the nation continued to support to-be-weds throughout their wedding planning journeys. From adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed weddings, to helping couples host socially distanced weddings following state and local guidelines and restrictions with an increased focus on health and safety, The Sacred Adventure, and the industry as a whole, rallied together in 2020, ultimately helping couples continue to celebrate life and love. The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings recognition honors the vendors who went above and beyond to help to-be-weds navigate the global pandemic.



In 2021, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. In its fifteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This comes as the industry prepares for an increase in upcoming celebrations due to postponed events throughout 2020.



To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.



Says Kimberly Cope of The Sacred Adventure, “As a multi-faith minister and officiant, I offer non-religious ceremonies, civil ceremonies, spiritual, same sex and faith-based ceremonies throughout the South Bay Area. I welcome and love to work with all kinds of couples. This isn't just a job to me; it's my passion!”



The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration, The Knot makes it easy for couples to connect with and book the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology simplifies wedding planning, inspiring couples to plan a wedding unique to their love story and personalities.



About The Sacred Adventure



Rev. Kimberly Cope is a trained and ordained multi-faith Minister, Officiant, and Counselor. She conducts non-religious ceremonies, civil ceremonies, spiritual, same sex and faith-based ceremonies throughout the South Bay Area.



Whether you desire an intimate elopement or a large traditional wedding ceremony with many elements, we can help you create the kind of ceremony that will bring your wedding day visions to life. We can also customize your special day with beautiful additions such as a unity candle lighting, a sand ceremony, wishing stones, hand fasting, a flower exchange, the blending of wines or whiskey, and more.



The Sacred Adventure officiates wedding and elopement ceremonies at the venue or location of your choosing and is often available on short notice. We also perform destination wedding ceremonies upon advance request.



For more information you can reach me via the Contact Us page on our website. Or, schedule your free one-hour consultation to become acquainted and discuss your visions for your wedding ceremony.



Additional Services Include: vow renewals, memorials (for people and pets), celebrations of life, baby blessings, counseling, and more. Visit our Services page for a complete listing.



About The Knot



The Knot is one of the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resources offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Kimberly Cope

408-891-7672



thesacredadventure.org

Find us on Facebook at The Sacred Adventure and on Instagram at South Bay Rev.



