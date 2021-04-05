Fancy Comma, LLC and The Shared Microscope's New Book, "How to Get Started in Freelance Science Writing," Tops Amazon Best Seller Lists

Press Releases Fancy Comma, LLC Press Release

Fancy Comma, LLC provides a diverse portfolio of writing and editing services across industry, academia, government, nonprofit, education, and other sectors. A leader specializing in science content writing and copywriting, Fancy Comma, LLC has over 20+ years of combined experience in writing. Fancy Comma, LLC’s founder, Sheeva Azma, has neuroscience degrees from MIT and Georgetown, and 10+ years of academic research in cognitive neuroscience. We help our clients succeed by providing exceptional, detail-oriented writing that is technically precise yet easy to understand. Learn more at https://www.fancycomma.com. Oklahoma City, OK, April 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A new book self-published by Fancy Comma, LLC, and The Shared Microscope, “How to Get Started in Freelance Science Writing,” shares expert advice for aspiring freelance science writers. This book is the first how-to guide for freelance science writing on Amazon. In the first week of its release, the book topped the Amazon New Releases charts, reaching #1 in the Communication Reference category and #2 in both the Journalism Writing Reference and Academic & Commercial Writing Reference categories.Sheeva Azma, the book’s author, is owner and lead researcher and writer at Fancy Comma, LLC. “We are excited to partner with The Shared Microscope to share our best advice on getting into the exciting field of freelance science writing. Our insights are needed now more than ever in the remote-work economy as many are looking to inventory skill sets and make a career change or pick up a side hustle to remain relevant in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Azma said.Published March 23, 2021, the book was written and edited entirely by the teams at Fancy Comma, LLC and The Shared Microscope. The 60+ page book covers the basics of freelancing, including developing service offerings; becoming a marketing pro; an introduction to science journalism; and how to network as a freelance science writer.Nidhi Parekh, founder of The Shared Microscope, said, “We are excited that our book has already attracted so much interest. While science writing is not formally taught in science degree programs, science communication or SciComm is a foundational skill that can benefit scientists and science writers alike.”Visit the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZWSSH67/.About The Shared MicroscopeThe Shared Microscope is a website dedicated to improving health literacy by simplifying the complex. The Shared Microscope’s founder, Nidhi Parekh, is a science writer and illustrator whose discerning work is well-researched, factual, technical, scientific, and readily accessible to all. Her articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, and more specifically the COVID-19 vaccines, boast a readership of over 30,000 people. For more information, visit https://www.thesharedmicroscope.com.About Fancy Comma, LLCFancy Comma, LLC provides a diverse portfolio of writing and editing services across industry, academia, government, nonprofit, education, and other sectors. A leader specializing in science content writing and copywriting, Fancy Comma, LLC has over 20+ years of combined experience in writing. Fancy Comma, LLC’s founder, Sheeva Azma, has neuroscience degrees from MIT and Georgetown, and 10+ years of academic research in cognitive neuroscience. We help our clients succeed by providing exceptional, detail-oriented writing that is technically precise yet easy to understand. Learn more at https://www.fancycomma.com. Contact Information Fancy Comma, LLC

Sheeva Azma

(405) 437-4950



www.fancycomma.com



