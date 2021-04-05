Global Private Equity Partners Provides a USD $650MM Loan for European-Based International Energy Company

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Global Private Equity Partners Press Release

New York, NY, April 05, 2021 --(



The facility supports Company's oil product purchase and storage, energy and wholesale marketing, logistics and merchant activities. Global Private Equity Partners acted as the Sole Lender. The deal closed on March 26, 2021.



"Global Private Equity Partners has been a strong partner to the Energy Company for several years and this new financing solution supports our growth initiatives in the energy sector and fits nicely into our capital structure," said the CFO of the Company. "We were impressed with their sector expertise and execution capabilities in leading this inaugural deal. Global Private Equity Partners understood our capabilities and were eager to support our business."



"We appreciated the opportunity to expand our relationship with this landmark transaction for the Energy Company, its first transaction in the commodity finance space," said Managing Project Director and Head of Commodity Finance at Global Private Equity Partners."



About Global Private Equity Partners



Strength, Solutions and Growth



At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.



Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:



Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc., and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.



Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.



The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.



Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.



Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.



http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/

info@globalprivateequitypartners.com

Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100

Laura Kaplan

1-855-232-4100



www.globalprivateequitypartners.com



