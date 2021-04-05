Sunil Ramlall to Present at Accreditation for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) 2021 Conference

Sunil Ramlall and colleagues explain there is a great divide in the country and higher education is of no exception. The presentation will stimulate critical thinking and discuss meaningful changes that will ensure further student retention and success. This presentation addresses the necessity of increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion among leadership of universities and colleges to reflect the demographics of faculty, staff, and students.





There is a great divide in the country and higher ed is of no exception. This discussion will stimulate critical thinking and discuss meaningful changes than will ensure further student retention and success.



The world viewed the killing of George Floyd. As a society, we have been more actively discussing social justice and the need for diversity, equity, and inclusion. There is generally a shared concern of for the welfare of our communities. For universities and colleges, there have been intense dialogue about strengthening human rights and condemning racism, injustice, and inequity. Higher education offers a unique opportunity for candid discussions and hopefully, strategies to address some of the fundamental challenges communities and individuals face.



A report published by National Center for Education Statistics (2020) indicated that of the more than 19,645,000 enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, 55.2% were White, 13.4% Black, 19.5 Hispanic, 7.3 Asian/Pacific Islander. 8,571.3 males and 11,206.8 females were enrolled in 2018. At the same time, Insider Higher Education (2020) published a report by CUPA highlighting the representation of Women, Racial/Ethnic Minorities, and Black/Hispanic Women in Leadership Positions. 19% of the professionals in Academic Affairs were Racial/Ethnic Minorities and 26% Student Affairs. This presentation therefore addresses the necessity of increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion among leadership of universities and colleges to reflect the demographics of faculty, staff, and students.



Increasing economic inequality has emerged as one of the defining issues of our time. By polarizing populations and concentrating power, it threatens not only social stability but also the institutions of democracy and accountability (Piketty, 2014). In higher ed, we have to ask:



Where does systemic racism present itself in our individual interactions as leaders of universities and colleges? To what extent do university leaders need to reflect the demographics, of faculty, staff, and students? Do racial privileges and stereotypes manifest in our campus policies and practices? What are specific strategies that we can utilize to increase the diversity of university leaders and what impact will this have on student satisfaction and success?



References



NCES. (2020). Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, from National Center for Education Statistics

Piketty, T. (2014). Capital in the twenty-first century. Cambridge, MA: Belknap Press. Rosemount, MN, April 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sunil Ramlall, a nationally recognized scholar, explains that within universities and colleges, there have been intense dialogue about strengthening human rights and condemning racism, injustice, and inequity. Higher education offers a unique opportunity for candid discussions and hopefully, strategies to address some of the fundamental challenges communities and individuals face. A report published by National Center for Education Statistics (2020) indicated that of the more than 19,645,000 enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, 55.2% were White, 13.4% Black, 19.5 Hispanic, 7.3 Asian/Pacific Islander. 8,571.3 males and 11,206.8 females were enrolled in 2018. At the same time, Insider Higher Education (2020) published a report by CUPA highlighting the representation of Women, Racial/Ethnic Minorities, and Black/Hispanic Women in Leadership Positions. 19% of the professionals in Academic Affairs were Racial/Ethnic Minorities and 26% Student Affairs.There is a great divide in the country and higher ed is of no exception. This discussion will stimulate critical thinking and discuss meaningful changes than will ensure further student retention and success.The world viewed the killing of George Floyd. As a society, we have been more actively discussing social justice and the need for diversity, equity, and inclusion. There is generally a shared concern of for the welfare of our communities. For universities and colleges, there have been intense dialogue about strengthening human rights and condemning racism, injustice, and inequity. Higher education offers a unique opportunity for candid discussions and hopefully, strategies to address some of the fundamental challenges communities and individuals face.A report published by National Center for Education Statistics (2020) indicated that of the more than 19,645,000 enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, 55.2% were White, 13.4% Black, 19.5 Hispanic, 7.3 Asian/Pacific Islander. 8,571.3 males and 11,206.8 females were enrolled in 2018. At the same time, Insider Higher Education (2020) published a report by CUPA highlighting the representation of Women, Racial/Ethnic Minorities, and Black/Hispanic Women in Leadership Positions. 19% of the professionals in Academic Affairs were Racial/Ethnic Minorities and 26% Student Affairs. This presentation therefore addresses the necessity of increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion among leadership of universities and colleges to reflect the demographics of faculty, staff, and students.Increasing economic inequality has emerged as one of the defining issues of our time. By polarizing populations and concentrating power, it threatens not only social stability but also the institutions of democracy and accountability (Piketty, 2014). In higher ed, we have to ask:Where does systemic racism present itself in our individual interactions as leaders of universities and colleges? To what extent do university leaders need to reflect the demographics, of faculty, staff, and students? Do racial privileges and stereotypes manifest in our campus policies and practices? What are specific strategies that we can utilize to increase the diversity of university leaders and what impact will this have on student satisfaction and success?ReferencesNCES. (2020). Total fall enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions, from National Center for Education StatisticsPiketty, T. (2014). Capital in the twenty-first century. Cambridge, MA: Belknap Press.