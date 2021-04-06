TPC eMedia, a Division of TPC Commedia LLC Launches New Cash Hunting Game in South Bend, Indiana - Get Cash During Pandemic - Portion of Profits to Local Charities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TPC Commedia LLC Press Release

TPC eMedia, a division of TPC Commedia LLC, launched a new real world cash hunting game called Hidden Cash Hunts, starting in Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana.

Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2021 --(



Sarah Buck, one of the coordinators of the game, wanted gamers to know something right from the start. “Hidden Cash Hunts is not a game of chance. You have to figure out the location of the cash and prizes using clues that are posted, but there’s definitely cash at the end of this rainbow!”



The premise behind the game is quick and easy. A secret stasher hides cash or a prize in a specific location. Gamers will view the posted clues and the race is on. Shelley Regan, another game coordinator says, “The first gamer to the cash or prizes, keeps them, but there will be QR codes to scan to help locate other cash and prizes so gamers should keep on playing.”



“As an example, the secret stasher hides cash or prizes in a local park. The secret stasher posts a clue to the location, the gamers must then figure out the location to find the cash or prizes,” continued Buck and Regan.



The games are free to play Monday thru Thursday, but on the weekends Hidden Cash Hunts conducts their Pay It Forward Hunts and there is a nominal fee to play. The fee on the weekends is $1.49 for one day, $2.79 for two days, or $3.00 to play all weekend. A portion of the profits of the Pay It Forward Hunt games will be set aside for various nonprofits and charities in the city where the games are being played. The Relief Debt Project Initiative is the charitable arm of Hidden Cash Hunts’ parent company. The Relief Debt Project Initiative will oversee the funds and already has selected a charitable organization for the community it is launching in. A future announcement regarding that charity will be forthcoming.



Each day the hunts will start at 3:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:00 P.M and 7:30 PM local standard time.



Hidden Cash Hunts plans on releasing across the U.S. in various cities. The first city to pilot the game is South Bend, Indiana. The games will start on May 17th, 2021. “Local businesses can get in on the fun and generate revenue for their business by becoming a Hunt Destination Partner,” says Buck and Regan. “Any business who becomes a Hunt Destination Partner will have gamers rushing to their storefront where they will have the opportunity to promote their business.”



For more information about becoming a Hunt Destination Partner contact Sarah Buck at 702.546.6412 or Shelley Regan at 702.268.9958. For more information about the game, go to our website. You will find details about the game and be able to sign up for an account.

Sarah Buck

702-357-4305



https://hiddencashhunts.com

Also Shelley Regan or Rob Peacher is available



