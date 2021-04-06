Bellatrix Releases Final Sequel to Medical Detective Series Set on Vancouver Island

Bellatrix today released the last book in the Doctor Sababa medical detective series, by acclaimed writer Lawrence Winkler. Few current novels accurately portray the professional life of the Internal Medicine specialist. Set in the fictional coastal community of Harbour City, "The Last Casebook of Doctor Sababa" follows on from the first three volumes in "The Casebook of Doctor Sababa" and "The Next Casebook of Doctor Sababa," already on their way to becoming new literary classics.

“Sababa is what intelligence was, before it became artificial,” said Winkler. “But it’s artificial now.”



