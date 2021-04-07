New Yorker Electronics to Distribute the New APS Neptune Industrial Adapter Desktop Power Supply

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Waterproof Industrial Strength Power Supply from Autec features Power Ratings of 6W, 12W, 18W, 24W, 60W and 72W.

Northvale, NJ, April 07, 2021 --(



This family comes in a universal input voltage of 100-240Vac. With power ratings of 6W, 12W, 18W, 24W, 60W, and 72W this desktop power supply is perfect for industrial equipment applications deployed in dry, damp and wet locations.



The unit features UL1310 & UL8750 rated safety standards and includes: Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Temperature Protection (OTP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP) and Optical Line Protection (OLP). It boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 50,000 hours.



Features

· Single output from 24W

· 100-240Vac Universal input

· NEMA 5 Type 2 Wire A/C Cord & Plug

· Waterproof DC harness with washer

· IP68

· MTBF: 50,000 hours

· 2-year warranty

· Dimension: 102x49x33mm

Application

· Dry, Damp and Wet locations

· Industrial equipment



Customization of any of Autec's power supplies to meet specific application requirements is always an option. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Autec Power Systems’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



