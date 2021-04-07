Steve Muehler – Investment Banking Expands Its Global Portfolio with Captive Insurance

Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- According to his personal release, “We are partnering with a network of global insurance carriers & large brokerage for our ‘Global Captive Insurance’ products and services. A Captive Insurance Company is a legally sanctioned insurance company, which is formed either domestically or offshore, that is owned and operated by the parent company it insures. The overall goal of this ‘Captive Insurance Company’ is to provide the parent company with greater flexibility and control over its own risk financing objectives and its insurance and claims costs. Traditionally, insurance has been viewed by most small-cap and mid-cap companies as a local product or service that required the square peg – square hole approach. But with the ‘Global Captive Insurance’ product, smaller companies, either alone or even as a group, are now able to participate in a ‘global exchange’ for insurance products and services, opening the door for new products and greater competition amongst insurers. It is these types of ‘intra-agency’ joint ventures between our groups that will fuel our growth post exit from the Private Placement Markets.”
The "Global Captive Insurance" suite of products and services are to be available starting July of 2021.
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC