Steve Muehler – Investment Banking Expands Its Global Portfolio with Captive Insurance

Steve Muehler, the Managing Member of Steve Muehler – Investment Banking & Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance, today announced the two firms first joint venture with the launch of its “Global Capital Insurance” products.

The "Global Captive Insurance" suite of products and services are to be available starting July of 2021.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



