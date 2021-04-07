Window Treatment Marketing Pros to Host SEO Workshop

Press Releases Window Treatment Marketing Pros Press Release

The New SEO Formula for Window Treatment and Awning Companies Set for April 15.

St. Louis, MO, April 07, 2021 --(



The virtual workshop will focus on ever-changing and complex topic of search engine optimization (SEO), the key to lead generation.



“If your website isn’t getting natural leads, it could be because you aren’t sending the right signals to Google,” said Will Hanke, President of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “In this presentation we will explain what has changed, what’s new, and what you need to do to optimize your SEO for immediate success.”



Hanke said the workshop will help business owners discover the latest trends to stay ahead of the curve. Attendees will learn how to increase inbound calls using proven methods to maximize call count from customers looking online for your specific services, and how companies can dominate their local market to be at the top of the list for online searches in their area.



“The rules of SEO are constantly evolving. This workshop will help attendees learn new strategies to help them increase sales and revenue in 2021.”



To register, visit: https://go.wtmarketingpros.com/seo-formula



About Window Treatment Marketing Pros

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



wtmarketingpros.com



