Press Releases Sunstation USA Press Release

Receive press releases from Sunstation USA: By Email RSS Feeds: Sunscreen Dispenser Matching Grant Opportunity Made possible by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

Sunstation USA announces the launch of a FREE Sunscreen Dispenser Matching Grant opportunity – made possible by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

St. Louis, MO, April 08, 2021 --(



Under the matching grant program, Sunstation USA will provide the sunscreen dispensers and sunscreen at a matching-funds discount to interested communities for as long as the matching grant funds are available. The program, offered as part of the AAD's SPOT Skin Cancer™ campaign, is designed to jump start sun safety at the local level through the installation of community sunscreen dispensers that are free to the public. To help educate the public, the dispensers will be installed at public parks and pools with information about sun protection.



For the most effective sunscreen application, the AAD recommends following these tips:

· Apply enough sunscreen to cover all skin not covered by clothing. Most adults need about 1 ounce (or enough to fill a shot glass) to fully cover their body.

· Don't forget to apply sunscreen to the tops of your feet, your neck, your ears and the top of your head.

· Skin cancer can also form on the lips. To protect your lips, apply a lip balm or lipstick that contains sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

· When outdoors, reapply sunscreen approximately every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

· Be extra careful around water and sand, as these surfaces reflect the sun's rays, increasing your chances of sunburn.



In addition to wearing sunscreen, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone seek shade and wear protective clothing, including a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, to protect themselves from sunburn, skin cancer and early skin aging, such as wrinkles and age spots.



For more information about the sunscreen dispensers and/or to enroll your community in the matching grant program, please contact SuntationUSA.com. For more information about how to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays and prevent skin cancer, visit SpotSkinCancer.org.



Email: ross@sunstationusa.com

Phone: (816)686-1345 St. Louis, MO, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., and nearly one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. To help protect the public from the sun's dangerous ultraviolet rays and reduce their risk of skin cancer, communities interested in providing free sunscreen dispensers at public parks and pools have an opportunity to double their investment with a grant made possible by the AAD.Under the matching grant program, Sunstation USA will provide the sunscreen dispensers and sunscreen at a matching-funds discount to interested communities for as long as the matching grant funds are available. The program, offered as part of the AAD's SPOT Skin Cancer™ campaign, is designed to jump start sun safety at the local level through the installation of community sunscreen dispensers that are free to the public. To help educate the public, the dispensers will be installed at public parks and pools with information about sun protection.For the most effective sunscreen application, the AAD recommends following these tips:· Apply enough sunscreen to cover all skin not covered by clothing. Most adults need about 1 ounce (or enough to fill a shot glass) to fully cover their body.· Don't forget to apply sunscreen to the tops of your feet, your neck, your ears and the top of your head.· Skin cancer can also form on the lips. To protect your lips, apply a lip balm or lipstick that contains sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.· When outdoors, reapply sunscreen approximately every two hours or after swimming or sweating.· Be extra careful around water and sand, as these surfaces reflect the sun's rays, increasing your chances of sunburn.In addition to wearing sunscreen, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone seek shade and wear protective clothing, including a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, to protect themselves from sunburn, skin cancer and early skin aging, such as wrinkles and age spots.For more information about the sunscreen dispensers and/or to enroll your community in the matching grant program, please contact SuntationUSA.com. For more information about how to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays and prevent skin cancer, visit SpotSkinCancer.org.Email: ross@sunstationusa.comPhone: (816)686-1345 Contact Information Sunstation USA

Ross Donaldson

816-686-1345



https://www.sunstationusa.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sunstation USA