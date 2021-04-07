Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Condemns Introduction of Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

Press Releases Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Press Release

Eastern PA Trans Equity Project reminds legislators that transgender youth deserve the same opportunities as their cisgender counterparts and that a majority of Pennsylvanians support transgender equality.

Allentown, PA, April 07, 2021 --(



“It is unfortunate that instead of focusing on the most important issues to the public including the COVID-19 response, high unemployment, and deteriorating infrastructure, these legislators would rather focus on wedge issues that marginalize an already marginalized population” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of EPTEP. “This is part of a nationally coordinated campaign by anti-LGBTQ organizations that seeks to harm vulnerable youth while justifying discrimination – something that 63% of Americans believe is inexcusable,” she continued.



The fact of the matter is that these legislators are trying to solve a problem that does not exist. Both the PIAA and the NCAA have policies that speak to the inclusion of transgender students in interscholastic sport. Additionally, during their press conference they were unable to point to a single instance where a transgender student in Pennsylvania is dominating their competitors.



It is unlikely that the bill will pass the legislature and Governor Wolf would likely veto any measure based on it. According to Goodwin, “Based on recent history – even if the bill were to make it into law – it would be enjoined from being enforced and ultimately, based on recent court rulings, it will likely be overturned as discriminatory. Therefore, the effort is a waste of time and taxpayer resources that should be focused on other, more impactful areas of policy.”



Interscholastic sports exist because they help to improve students’ educational experiences while helping them to build the character traits needed to become exemplary citizens. That is an outcome that everyone should support. For all students.



EPTEP is urging Pennsylvania lawmakers not to sign-on to this dangerous and unneeded legislation.



Corinne Goodwin

484-602-5918



PATransEquity.org



