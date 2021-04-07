Orr Commercial Picks Lead for Marketing Efforts

Press Releases Orr Commercial Press Release

Orr Commercial pivots introducing the Catalyst program details with new hire Kay Eileraas tapped to lead strategic marketing efforts.

Houston, TX, April 07, 2021



A native Louisianian, she attended the University of Louisiana-Lafayette finishing with a BA in English/Communications focused on publishing. Prior to joining Orr, Kay worked in the chemical, environmental, technology and healthcare industries where she honed her deep marketing startup and enterprise-wide experience in corporate communications, digital transformation strategies and creating efficient technology stack solutions.



“We are thrilled to have Kay join the team at Orr. We are hyper focused on growth and development and Kay’s leadership and vision will be pivotal in achieving our goals,” Campbell Anderson, VP Acquisitions.



When asked about her role at Orr, she offered, "The vision to be a catalyst for change and growth in the greater Houston entrepreneurial community really resonates with me. Our team is nimble, prepared for challenges and motivated to ignite growth.”



About Orr Commercial:

Kay Eileraas

713-554-6503



www.orrinc.com



