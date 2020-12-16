Acnodes' 2U Dual-LCD Rack Console Drawer with Dual Slide Rail Design - KD8173D



Rack console with dual 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD LCD monitors, 104-key keyboard with touchpad, dual slide rail design, DP (Primary) + HDMI (Secondary) video input, AR glass, and 100/240VAC power input.

Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Chino, CA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Acnodes - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces the new dual monitor rack console drawer, KD8173D. The console comes with two 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 ultra high-resolution LCD displays that support FHD with 1080P resolution. The LCD supports a brightness of 300-nits, 650:1 contrast ratio, 140(H)/120(V) viewing angle, and 262K colors. The LCD also features an AR protection glass, which reduces reflections on the LCD and enhances the optical performance of the display. The video input for the console includes 1 x DP input (primary) and 1 x HDMI input (secondary). KD8173D comes with a 104-key keyboard and touchpad, built-in 2 x 2 watt speakers, and one front USB port for peripheral devices (ex. flash drive, hard driver). Integrated into a 2U rack console drawer with dual slide design, KD8173D provides a convenient space-saving operation mode. The dual-rail design allows the LCD monitor and keyboard drawer to be operated independently, providing users easy accessibility to the console. KD8173D weights at 46.30 lbs and measures at 17.44"(W) x 2.64"(H) x 22.83"(D). The adjustable rack depth from the front rails to rear rails measures from 22.83" (580mm) to 37.4" (950mm).Features:• 2U dual-LCDs rack console• 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 industrial LCD panel• Supports FHD with 1080P resolution• DP (Primary) + HDMI (Secondary) video port• AR glass & built-in speakers• 104-key keyboard with touchpad• Dual slide rail design• 100/240VAC power inputAcnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.About Acnodes CorporationAcnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work. Contact Information Acnodes Corporation

Tony Han

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



